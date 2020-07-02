Media player
Coronavirus: Protest, rally or eating out - Where is riskier?
Many states have started the process of reopening, which means larger numbers of people are venturing out to attend protests, rallies, or dine at a restaurant.
Cases of the virus are spiking across the country and the US top disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that there could be 100,000 cases a day if the appropriate actions aren't taken.
Dr Georges Benjamin, the Executive Director at the American Public Health Association, breaks down the risks.
Video journalist: Cody Melissa Godwin. Senior producer: Phoebe Frieze.
02 Jul 2020
