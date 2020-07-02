Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My sister is a human being, and I want justice'
The family of missing US soldier Vanessa Guillen have demanded answers as a suspect in the case took his own life.
The suspect was a junior soldier at Fort Hood who had fled his post yesterday, according to the Army Criminal Investigation Command.
Guillen was last seen on 22 April in a car park at the military base in Killeen, Texas. In their search, investigators found partial human remains in a shallow grave. Forensic experts have not confirmed the identity of the remains.
-
02 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53259285/my-sister-is-a-human-being-and-i-want-justiceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window