Police move in to clear Seattle protesters

George Floyd killing: Seattle police clear protesters from autonomous zone
US police have moved in to clear protesters out of Seattle's self-governed zone.
A number of people were arrested as heavily equipped officers swept into the area.
The Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (Chop) zone was set up amid anger over the death in police custody of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis.
01 Jul 2020
