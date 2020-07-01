Police move in to clear Seattle protesters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

George Floyd killing: Seattle police clear protesters from autonomous zone

US police have moved in to clear protesters out of Seattle's self-governed zone.

A number of people were arrested as heavily equipped officers swept into the area.

The Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (Chop) zone was set up amid anger over the death in police custody of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

  • 01 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Aerial footage shows Seattle's 'autonomous' zone