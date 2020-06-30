Golden State Killer survivor: 'We don't own that shame'

Video

Joseph DeAngelo has pleaded guilty to 13 murders and numerous sexual assaults that took place in the 1970s and 1980s.

Kris Pedretti and Meredith Wardlow were both young teenagers when they were assaulted by DeAngelo, who was known as the Golden State Killer. They were present while he was charged.

The 74-year-old is expected to be sentenced in August.