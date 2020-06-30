Trump 'most informed person' on US threats

Video

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has said President Trump is the "most informed person on planet earth" about threats facing the US.

She made the comments after a journalist asked if the president does not read his daily intelligence briefings.

Mr Trump is under pressure over reports that he was briefed on intelligence that Russia had paid Islamist militants to kill US troops in Afghanistan but did not act in response.

Mr Trump said he had not seen the briefing. However the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal reported that he had received a written briefing earlier this year, quoting unnamed US officials.

Russia denied the initial reports, while the Taliban said it had not made any deal with government intelligence.

