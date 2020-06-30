Video

At a senate hearing, the country's top expert on infectious diseases said he was "very concerned" by the surge in cases across the US.

Dr Anthony Fauci explained that the current "40 plus thousand cases" ultimately put the "entire country at risk". He added, when answering Senator Elizabeth Warren's question about how many new deaths and cases the US might expect, that he "would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day".

Over the weekend the United States passed over 2.5 million Covid-19 cases in total, according to Johns Hopkins University. Last week, Texas, Florida, Georgia and Arizona all experienced record highs of new cases.