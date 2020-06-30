Aerial footage shows Seattle's 'autonomous' zone

Video

There has been a shooting in Seattle's so-called autonomous zone, in which one teenager was killed and another was critically wounded and is now in intensive care.

The zone, called Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (Chop), was set up amid protests over the killing of George Floyd and is self-policing.

Although the site was initially occupied by hundreds of peaceful protesters, this is the fourth shooting within the boundaries of Chop in the last 10 days.