Family rescue bear cub swimming with a jar stuck on its head
A bear cub in Wisconsin found itself in trouble when it managed to get a plastic jar stuck on its head.
Tricia Hurt and her family were fishing when they spotted the animal swimming in the lake and decided to lend a helping hand.
29 Jun 2020
