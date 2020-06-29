Nevada wildfire turns Las Vegas sky red

Media player
Wildfire raging in Nevada turns Las Vegas sky red
A wildfire raging in Mount Charleston, Nevada, has sent up a large plume of smoke visible from nearby Las Vegas.
The fire started as a 10-acre (four hectares; 0.04 sq km) brush fire on Sunday afternoon.
By the early evening local parks officials said it had engulfed about 5,000 acres (20 sq km).
Ray Johnson, US Forest Service fire prevention officer, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the wind was too strong for firefighters to work safely.
