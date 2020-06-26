'They will always see you as an outsider'
Asian-American woman: 'They will always see you as an outsider'

Asians and Asian Americans have faced a rise in harassment and hate attacks as a result of the pandemic originating in China.

And now, as racial justice protests sweep across the US, more are speaking out against anti-Asian racism.

Tracy Win Liu says she bought a gun to help her feel safer.

