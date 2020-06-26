Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Asian-American woman: 'They will always see you as an outsider'
Asians and Asian Americans have faced a rise in harassment and hate attacks as a result of the pandemic originating in China.
And now, as racial justice protests sweep across the US, more are speaking out against anti-Asian racism.
Tracy Win Liu says she bought a gun to help her feel safer.
Video by Xinyan Yu and Angélica Casas
-
26 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-53199838/asian-american-woman-they-will-always-see-you-as-an-outsiderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window