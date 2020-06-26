Media player
Philonise Floyd: 'It's just a lot of pain right now'
The brother of George Floyd and the family's lawyer Ben Crump spoke to the BBC about the impact his death has had on the world.
In conversation with Katty Kay, Philonise said his brother was "mild mannered" and would be "humbled" to see such change in the world.
George Floyd was killed in police custody on 25 May, sparking protests around the world.
26 Jun 2020
