How one man’s death transformed the United States

It's been a month since the 25 May death of George Floyd in police custody. From global protests to policy changes and the destruction of colonial symbols, communities are asking the United States and world to undo systematic racism. The BBC takes a look at what's changed in the US and why it's important.
Produced and narrated by Ritu Prasad, edited by Angélica M Casas
25 Jun 2020
