'ICC will not be deterred by US coercion'

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will not "shy away" from its role of upholding justice despite criticism from the US, the ICC President Chile Eboe-Osuji has said.

The US government has imposed sanctions on ICC officials investigating allegations of war crimes by US forces in the Afghan conflict.

Mr Eboe-Osuji told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that sanctions effectively amounted to coercion. He said: "The idea that we have to shy away or be deterred by bringing force to bear goes against the whole idea of justice…

"It is for the world to decide now whether might is so right as to detract this international court of law."

The US is not a signatory of the ICC and does not recognise The Hague-based court’s authority over its citizens.

