'I know the pain of growing up without a father'

Speaking at Rayshard Brooks' funeral in Atlanta, Reverend Bernice A King described growing up without her father Martin Luther King Jr and the subsequent attention that followed his assassination in 1968.

Mr Brooks, a father of four, was killed by police on 12 June in the car park of a fast food restaurant.

Former police officer Garrett Rolfe, faces 11 charges related to Rayshard Brooks' death. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.