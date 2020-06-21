Poor turnout for Trump election rally

Media player
Donald Trump: Poor turnout for Tulsa election rally
Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the US coronavirus lockdown began has taken place in front of a smaller than expected crowd.
Mr Trump had boasted earlier in the week that almost a million people had requested tickets for the event at Tulsa's Bank of Oklahoma Center.
21 Jun 2020
