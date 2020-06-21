America trying to 'rule the world', says Russian spy chief

Video

The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service has told the BBC that America has been trying to "rule the world" and this could lead to "disaster”.

In an exclusive interview, Sergei Naryshkin also said that Russia doesn’t trust what the British government says about the Salisbury poisonings.

Russia’s spy chief, who was talking to the BBC's Steve Rosenberg on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, claimed people in the West forget about Russia’s contribution to the defeat of Nazism.

