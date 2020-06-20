Review of 2m rule 'will make an enormous difference'
With of the result of the two-metre social distancing rule review due to be announced within days, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said he thinks it "will make an enormous difference" to businesses.

He added that he was very understanding of the calls to review it, "particularly for our hospitality industry".

