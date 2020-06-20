Protesters topple statues across US

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Protesters topple statues in US states
Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States of America and falls on 19 June.
Events to commemorate the day this year saw hundreds of protesters gather in several states to topple statues associated with slavery.
One was as high as 75-feet tall, and another was set on fire.
20 Jun 2020
