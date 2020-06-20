Living through the threat of eviction in the pandemic

Video

The BBC meets Greg Guajardo, a self-employed, single father of three, as he battles to keep his apartment in Houston, Texas.

Since March, one in four Americans has filed for unemployment according to the US Department of Labor Statistics.

In April, Greg was sent two eviction notices, but has been able to get by with the help of a housing assistance fund. He has described this time as “nerve-wracking” and is fearful that a second wave of the virus could put him out of work again. The majority of Houston renters are no longer protected by the Covid-19 statewide moratorium on evictions.

Video by Koralie Barrau