Juneteenth: 'This is such a change in history'
Juneteenth: 'This is such a change in history'

Millions across the US are celebrating Juneteenth, which marks the official end of slavery in the country.

More people have been celebrating it this year, compared to previous years.

It follows weeks of protests since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

  • 19 Jun 2020
