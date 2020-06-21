Father takes 500 high school seniors' portraits
500 high school senior portraits in Virginia

Matt Mendelsohn, photographer and father of a high school senior at Yorktown High School in Virginia, took 500 portraits of graduates in his daughter's class.

He hopes to help them commemorate their high school experience, even though coronavirus disrupted their commencement.

