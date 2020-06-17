'I'm asking you to help us get justice'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

George Floyd's brother: 'I'm asking you to help us get justice'

The brother of George Floyd has called on the UN Human Rights Council to investigate the deaths of African Americans at the hands of US police.

Speaking by video link to a Geneva meeting of the council, Philonise Floyd said the UN had the power to help get justice for his brother.

George Floyd's death last month triggered mass anti-racism protests across the US and the world.

  • 17 Jun 2020
Go to next video: George Floyd's daughter, 6, is 'proof he was good'