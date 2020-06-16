'These people here are genuine Americans'
Video

Trump voter: 'These people here are genuine Americans'

The BBC went to the US state of Montana to hear about what voters think of President Trump. Supporters of the president said that Mr Trump doesn't underestimate their intelligence and that they hope they can keep him in the White House come fall.

  • 16 Jun 2020