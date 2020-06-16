Media player
George Floyd: Eyewitnesses recount harrowing death
The killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis has sparked the biggest protest about racism in the US for a generation.
With the help of people in the neighbourhood, Panorama has pieced together the moments leading up to George Floyd's death.
Video journalist: Yasmine Djadoudi
You can watch B Panorama - George Floyd- A Killing That Shook the World in full on BBC iplayer in the UK.
