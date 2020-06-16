Lockdown taught me that everything needs to change

Coronavirus lockdown: 'We all have to do our part in changing things'
Coronavirus lockdown has given Miguel Carrion time to think about how he hopes to change the world.
The 21-year-old student lives with his parents in a one-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco Bay area.
We asked three young Americans to chronicle their very different experiences of the pandemic. Read about Maddie below, a 22-year-old student living in Ohio, and Ana who's just graduated high school in New York City.
