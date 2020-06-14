Atlanta restaurant set on fire over fatal shooting

Video

A Wendy's drive-through restaurant in Atlanta has been set on fire, following the fatal shooting of a US black man by police.

Atlanta's police chief has resigned after Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot by an officer during a struggle on Friday evening. The officer has been fired.

He resisted arrest after a failed breathalyser test, according to police, who have released bodycam footage of the incident.

Mr Brooks was initially questioned after falling asleep in his car at the drive-through restaurant.

Protesters in Atlanta have hit the streets this weekend calling for action following his death.

