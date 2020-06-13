Media player
Indigenous chief arrest video shocks Canada
Newly released video of an indigenous chief's violent arrest has shocked Canada, with PM Justin Trudeau saying there are "serious questions" about what happened.
Police dashcam footage shows Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam being floored and repeatedly punched by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer.
The confrontation took place in Fort McMurray, Alberta, on 10 March.
The incident has put a spotlight on systemic racism in the country's police force.
