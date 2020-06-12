Famous chef feeds Covid-hit neighbourhoods

Video

Chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés has been delivering meals to food-insecure areas that have been hit particularly hard by Covid-19.

Mr Andrés says that there are about 40 million Americans who don't know where their next meal is coming from.

On 9 June, the National Bureau of Economic Research declared the downturn in the US a recession.

More than 20 million people lost their jobs in March and April.