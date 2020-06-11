US general 'should not have been' at Trump photo-op
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US general Gen Mark Milley 'should not have been' at Trump photo-op

The top US military officer says he was wrong to have joined President Donald Trump during his controversial walk to a damaged church near the White House.

In a filmed apology Gen Mark Milley said he "should not have been there".

  • 11 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Congresswoman Ilhan Omar: 'We are sick and tired'