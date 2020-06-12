Trisha Goddard's children 'bullied' over Bo' Selecta

Media player
Trisha Goddard's children were 'bullied' over Bo' Selecta character
TV presenter Trisha Goddard told BBC Newsnight about the impact a blackface impersonation in a comedy sketch had on her family.
Last week, comedian Leigh Francis issued an emotional apology for having made himself up as black celebrities in the show Bo' Selecta.
12 Jun 2020
