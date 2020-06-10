'Is that what a black man's life is worth? $20?'

Media player
George Floyd's brother Philonise makes plea to lawmakers
Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, spoke at a House Judiciary Committee hearing about police brutality and racial profiling.
He said his brother "didn’t deserve to die over $20" and urged lawmakers to ensure he did not die "in vain".
10 Jun 2020
