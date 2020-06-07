'Keep pushing'

Video

After nearly two weeks of continuous anti-racism demonstrations, the US capital saw one of the largest turnouts this weekend.

The BBC spoke to protesters of different backgrounds, who cite energy and allyship as key factors behind why these protests feel different from previous ones.

Video by Shrai Popat and Helier Cheung

