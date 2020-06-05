Media player
Washington Monument struck by lightning
Lightning struck the Washington DC on Thursday night as the city was under a flash flood warning.
One bolt from the storm hit the Washington Monument.
Two national guard troops were seriously injured by the lightning.
05 Jun 2020
