President Trump: 'This is a great thing' for George Floyd
A day after George Floyd's memorial in Minneapolis, President Trump suggested that Mr Floyd was "looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country."
Donald Trump was giving a press conference about improved unemployment figures when he made the comment.
Instead of shedding jobs in the month of May, the American economy added 2.5m jobs as most US states have started rolling back some of the tough measures put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.
05 Jun 2020
