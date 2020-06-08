Early American policing - runaway slave patrols
Young black men are twice as likely to die at the hands of police than white men. Will George Floyd’s death be a catalyst for change? From slave patrols to enabling lynchings, we look at the history of police violence in black America.

Produced by the BBC's Angelica Casas and Chelsea Bailey - edited by Franz Strasser

  • 08 Jun 2020
