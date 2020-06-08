Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Early American policing - runaway slave patrols
Young black men are twice as likely to die at the hands of police than white men. Will George Floyd’s death be a catalyst for change? From slave patrols to enabling lynchings, we look at the history of police violence in black America.
Produced by the BBC's Angelica Casas and Chelsea Bailey - edited by Franz Strasser
-
08 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52943128/early-american-policing-runaway-slave-patrolsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window