'Thank God he's lived so far, but we don't know'

Coronavirus: Kate Garraway's last words to husband before Covid-19 coma
Television presenter Kate Garraway gave an emotional interview to Good Morning Britain on Friday describing the final conversation she had with her husband as doctors put him into a coma to fight Covid-19.
While he is no longer testing positive for the disease, Garraway said former political consultant Derek Draper is still extremely unwell with his doctor saying "he's the worst-affected person he's had to treat who has lived".
05 Jun 2020
