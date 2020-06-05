Media player
George Floyd: US police shove protester to the ground
Video of an elderly white man being pushed to the ground by US police during protests has caused shock across the country.
The man suffered a serious head injury. Police in Buffalo, New York State, initially said he had tripped and fallen, compounding outrage on social media.
The two officers involved were later suspended without pay.
Protests against racial discrimination and police mistreatment of African Americans were sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, and have spread across the country and around the world.
