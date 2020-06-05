'I remember George Floyd as me'

Video

Crowds of people have gathered in Minneapolis to pay their their respects to George Floyd at the spot where he was killed.

The BBC's Jane O'Brien talked to people there ahead of a memorial service.

The ceremony in Minneapolis was a private one. Further tributes will be held at Mr Floyd's birthplace of North Carolina on Saturday, and in his hometown of Houston on Monday.

