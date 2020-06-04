'Get your knee off our neck'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Get your knee off our neck'

George Floyd's story 'has been the story of black folks', Rev Sharpton says at the memorial.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 04 Jun 2020