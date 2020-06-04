'Come up with a better way... this ain't working'

Video

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Curtis Hayes implored two generations of men to 'find a better way' to express their pain.

The video capturing the moment went viral and Hayes spoke to the BBC about why he believes that the next generation will have to rethink how they inspire change in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Hayes explained that it's also the job of white Americans to challenge each other to help society grow.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.