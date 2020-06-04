'We felt like we were going to die in that car'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We felt like we were going to die in that car'

Two black students, Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young, were dragged from their car in Atlanta, Georgia, last weekend by police officers. Two officers have been fired and all six are facing charges.

  • 04 Jun 2020
Go to next video: The man who sheltered 80 US protesters