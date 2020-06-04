Activist explains plea for peaceful protests
Curtis Hayes: Man behind the protest plea that moved America

In a viral video from Charlotte, North Carolina, Curtis Hayes implored two generations of protester to "find a better way" to express their pain over police killings of African Americans.

Hayes spoke to the BBC about why he believes the next generation will have to rethink how they inspire change in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Hayes also said it's the job of white Americans to challenge each other to help society grow.

