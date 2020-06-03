'We are here today because George Floyd is not here'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced an upgraded charge of second-degree murder for Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck. The other three officers involved in the case were also charged.
-
03 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52915827/derek-chauvin-is-charged-with-second-degree-murderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window