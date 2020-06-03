Media player
George Floyd death: The man who sheltered 80 US protesters
It was past curfew and protesters in Washington DC were trapped as police closed both ends of a street and moved in. That's when one resident flung open his doors.
Police said they made nearly 200 arrests in the area and will review how they conducted themselves.
Produced by Dhruti Shah, Rozina Sini, Helier Cheung, Rod Macleod and Tristan Cimini.
03 Jun 2020
