George Floyd death: The man who sheltered 80 US protesters

It was past curfew and protesters in Washington DC were trapped as police closed both ends of a street and moved in. That's when one resident flung open his doors.

Police said they made nearly 200 arrests in the area and will review how they conducted themselves.

  • 03 Jun 2020
