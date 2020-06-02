Video

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar spoke to Newsnight's Emily Maitlis following widespread protests that have erupted around the US following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

George Floyd, 46, died while in police custody on 25 May. His death has been declared a homicide in an official post-mortem examination.

