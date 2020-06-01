'This is why we are protesting'
George Floyd death: 'This is why we are protesting'

The death of George Floyd in police custody has sparked six days of protests in the US, many of which have turned violent and led to further accusations of excessive use of force by officers.

"I'm tired of being afraid," one protester said. These are some of the other reasons demonstrators across the country said they'd taken to the streets to protest.

  • 01 Jun 2020
