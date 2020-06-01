Media player
Journalist 'permanently blinded' in one eye in US riots
Linda Tirado, a freelance photojournalist, was reporting on the street protests in Minneapolis when she was stuck in her left eye with a projectile appearing to come from the direction of the police.
She was helped by protesters and taken to hospital where she received surgery.
01 Jun 2020
