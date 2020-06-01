Journalist 'permanently blinded' in one eye
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Journalist 'permanently blinded' in one eye in US riots

Linda Tirado, a freelance photojournalist, was reporting on the street protests in Minneapolis when she was stuck in her left eye with a projectile appearing to come from the direction of the police.

She was helped by protesters and taken to hospital where she received surgery.

  • 01 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Police station set on fire in Minneapolis unrest