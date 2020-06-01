Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Floyd death: Tanker driven at US protesters in Minneapolis
A tanker has been driven at protesters on a Minneapolis bridge, which had been closed to traffic, on Sunday afternoon.
The driver was pulled from the truck and beaten by protesters on the I-35W, before being taken away and arrested by police.
There are no reports of anyone being hit by the tanker.
Demonstrations have been taking place across the US following the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd.
Read more: Violence erupts across US on sixth day of protests
-
01 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52876899/george-floyd-death-tanker-driven-at-us-protesters-in-minneapolisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window