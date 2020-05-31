Media player
George Floyd death: Family's lawyer calls it 'premeditated murder'
A lawyer for the family of George Floyd, whose death in police custody has sparked unrest across the US, has told CBS news it was a case of first-degree murder.
Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder, but lawyer Benjamin Crump said: "We believe he knew who George Floyd was".
He said the Floyd family was "notified by the owner of a club that Derek Chauvin was an off-duty police officer where George Floyd was a security guard, and so they had to overlap".
31 May 2020
