Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Floyd death: Fifth night of violence grips US
Protesters in the US have defied curfews to protest over the death of a black man in police custody.
Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Largely peaceful protests later turned violent in many areas, with cars and buildings set alight and riot police using tear gas and rubber bullets.
-
31 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52866470/george-floyd-death-fifth-night-of-violence-grips-usRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window