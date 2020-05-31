Fifth night of violence grips US
Protesters in the US have defied curfews to protest over the death of a black man in police custody.

Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Largely peaceful protests later turned violent in many areas, with cars and buildings set alight and riot police using tear gas and rubber bullets.

